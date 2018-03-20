Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores game-high 34 points in loss
Jokic finished with 34 points (12-21 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 47 minutes during Monday's 149-141 loss to Miami.
Jokic scored a game-high 34 points but it wasn't enough as the Nuggets fell to another tough loss. Jokic has been simply outstanding for the Nuggets despite the team losing some games they probably should have won. Over the last two games, Jokic has recorded a total of five assists, uncharacteristically low for the Serbian. The Nuggets travel to Chicago to face the Bulls in what is a must-win game on Wednesday.
