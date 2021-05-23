Jokic had 34 points (14-27 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jokic combined with Michael Porter Jr. to score more than half of the Nuggets points in what was a disappointing start to their playoff series. While the scoring and rebounding were nice, the fact he managed just one assist highlights how well the Trail Blazers handled things on the road. Based on everything we know, it would not be surprising to see Jokic put the team on his back on Monday when they look to even up the series.