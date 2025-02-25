Jokic ended Monday's 125-116 win over the Pacers with 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 19 assists, nine rebounds, four steals and one block across 39 minutes.

Jokic finished as one of five players on the Nuggets to score at least 16 points. However, it was his ability to stuff the stat sheet on both ends of the floor that stood out Monday. The three-time MVP recorded a season high in assists, marking his 32nd game dishing out double-digit dimes across 52 regular-season appearances. Jokic also logged four steals in the win, and he has now racked up multiple swipes in 29 outings.