Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Season-high 39 points
Jokic racked up 39 points (16-29 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and collected 12 rebounds along with six assists, one block and three steals across 34 minutes Saturday against Charlotte.
Jokic knocked down three shots from beyond the arc for the second straight contest notched his third consecutive double-double. He continues to be a monster on the glass this year, averaging 10.0 rebounds along with 18.2 points and 7.6 assists over 36 games. Jokic will continue to be a must-start in most if not all league formats.
