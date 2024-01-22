Jokic had 42 points (15-20 FG, 12-14 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 victory over the Wizards.

The two-time MVP continues to dominate during the Nuggets' three-game road trip and has scored 25-plus points in eight of his last nine games. Jokic's has been close to triple-doubles as of late, but he was able to register his 37th double-double in Sunday's win. Over his last three games, Jokic has averaged 33.7 points on 64.5 percent shooting, 14.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 blocks over 37.3 minutes per game.