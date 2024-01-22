Jokic had 42 points (15-20 FG, 12-14 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 victory over the Wizards.
The two-time MVP continues to dominate during the Nuggets' three-game road trip and has scored 25-plus points in eight of his last nine games. Jokic's has been close to triple-doubles as of late, but he was able to register his 37th double-double in Sunday's win. Over his last three games, Jokic has averaged 33.7 points on 64.5 percent shooting, 14.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 blocks over 37.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Just misses big triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big double-double against Sixers•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ascends to probable•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Tagged as questionable•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nears triple-double in victory•