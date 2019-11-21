Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Season-high scoring output in win
Jokic supplied 27 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Rockets.
Jokic came through with a season-high 27 points and his sixth double-double of the season in Wednesday's key western conference matchup. The MVP candidate has underwhelmed across the board this season as he still seems to be regaining fitness after a deep-summer run with the Serbian national squad. While he's far from what fantasy owners imagined he'd be through 13 games, given his track record, there's a good chance he'll improve significantly the rest of the way, making Jokic a great buy-low target in the short term.
