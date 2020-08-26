Jokic posted 31 points (12-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and a block in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 117-107 Game 5 win over the Jazz.

Jokic wasn't as much of a scoring threat as Murray was, but the Serbian big man delivered another strong performance on both ends of the court and was particularly dangerous from beyond the arc. His seven treys were a season-high mark for him. Jokic has scored 30 or more points in three of his last four games.