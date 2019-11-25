Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Season-low scoring total in win
Jokic posted eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 116-104 win over the Suns.
After turning in his third triple-double of the season in the Nuggets' last game Friday versus Boston, Jokic took a step back here, with the point total representing his lowest output of the young campaign. Low-usage outings like this have already cropped up on a few occasions for Jokic, who hasn't returned the first-round value it took to get him in drafts this season. Better days should be ahead for Jokic, especially once his percentages from the field (46.5%), three-point range (24.2%) and the free-throw line (78%) begin veering closer to his career rates (52%, 33.7% and 82.7%, respectively).
