Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Second straight triple-double

Jokic contributed 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 38 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 116-112 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 4.

Jokic helped the Nuggets even the series at two games apiece on the strength of his second consecutive triple-double and fourth of the postseason. The performance was rendered more impressive by the fact that Jokic returned to action just two days after logging 65 minutes in a quadruple-overtime loss in Game 3. That minutes total was just two shy of the all-time postseason record.

