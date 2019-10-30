Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Second triple-double of the year

Jokic produced 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 33 minutes of a 109-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Jokic recorded his second triple-double of the season in his team's first loss of the season. While his scoring was down, Jokic continues to be a crucial player in the Denver offense, which should continue to make double-doubles or better a regular occurrence. The fifth-year vet still has room to grow, as he's shooting well below his career average from downtown this season.