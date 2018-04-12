Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Secures big double-double in loss

Jokic contributed 35 points (14-25 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 46 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jokic led all players in scoring thanks to an outstanding performance at the offensive end, securing double-digit rebounds for the seventh time in eight games to finish the year. Jokic's big effort couldn't push his side into the postseason as they fell in overtime, but he finishes the campaign averaging 18.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and six assists per game on 50 percent shooting from the floor with a 39 percent mark from beyond the arc. The big man boasts a versatile skillset unique to just a few players in the NBA and should warrant first-round consideration in fantasy drafts next season.