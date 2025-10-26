Jokic notched 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 assists, 14 rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's 133-111 win over the Suns.

Jokic stuffed the stat sheet, recording his second triple-double in as many games. The superstar took limited shot attempts but led all players in assists and rebounds, while also tying the team high in steals in the blowout win. Jokic has totaled 35 points, 27 rebounds, 25 assists and four steals while shooting 41.9 percent from the field across 72 minutes through two regular-season games.