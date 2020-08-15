Jokic scored two points (1-1 FG), grabbed one rebound and dished out two assists in 11 minutes during Friday's loss against the Raptors.

Jokic only played 11 minutes in this one, as the Nuggets didn't want to risk him in the regular-season finale with the playoffs right around the corner. Jokic averaged 17.9 points per game during the Orlando bubble and should be one of the most important players for Denver during the upcoming first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz.