Jokic totaled 56 points (22-38 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 loss to Washington.

As crazy as it sounds, Jokic's impressive performance, which included a career-high scoring mark, wasn't enough for the Nuggets, as they still suffered a nine-point loss against a Wizards team that was riding a 16-game losing skid before this matchup. There aren't enough adjectives to describe just how good Jokic has been this season, and he remains an absolute stud in all fantasy formats while also emerging as a realistic MVP candidate. The star big man has nine triple-doubles and seven double-doubles in 18 contests in 2024-25.