Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Seventh straight double-double

Jokic managed 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 loss at Memphis.

Jokic extended his double-digit streak to seven games and he has also recorded two triple-doubles during that stretch. He continues to embrace a bigger role offensively due to the absences of Jamal Murray (ankle) and Paul Millsap (knee), as well as Gary Harris' well-known scoring struggles throughout the season, and that has resulted in a sizable spike in his production over the past month. The Serbian big man is averaging 23.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 14 January contests.

