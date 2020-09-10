Jokic posted 26 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and a block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's Game 4 loss against the Clippers.

Jokic has been absolutely dominant against the Clippers in the series, posting three straight games with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds, but his efforts have not been enough for Denver to compete against the Clippers. Jokic is averaging 24.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three in four games against the Clippers, as he has been dominating the paint against Ivica Zubac on a routine basis.