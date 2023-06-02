Jokic finished with 27 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, 14 assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Thursday's 104-93 win over the Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Jokic was as advertised in the win, racking up another triple-double, leading the Nuggets to an early 1-0 series lead. Despite only attempting 12 field goals, Jokic found a way to pile on the points, going 10-of-12 from the line. While this was an impressive victory, the Nuggets did only shoot 8-of-27 from the perimeter, a number that should increase moving forward.