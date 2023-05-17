Jokic contributed 34 points (12-17 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 21 rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 win over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Jokic casually put together another triple-double, carrying the Nuggets to a narrow Game 1 victory. After getting out to a sizeable early lead, the Nuggets let the Lakers back into the game during a lackluster fourth quarter, eventually holding on to the tune of six points. Jokic continues to put up mind-boggling stats on a nightly basis, and will need to keep doing so should they hope to reach the NBA Finals.