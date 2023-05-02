Jokic contributed 39 points (17-30 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 97-87 victory over the Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic had another dominant performance in Game 2 of the series and vastly outplayed Deandre Ayton while shining on both ends of the court. The MVP candidate has been absolutely dominant during the current playoff run and has the Nuggets in an excellent position to reach the Western Conference Finals. Through seven playoff games so far, Jokic has four double-doubles, two triple-doubles and is averaging 27.7 points, 13.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.