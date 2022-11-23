Jokic had 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons.

The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return following a three-game absence following COVID-19 and finished just one rebound away from posting what would've been his fourth triple-double of the campaign. Expect Jokic to assume his regular workload and usage rates going forward now that he's healthy and back in the starting unit.