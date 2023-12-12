Jokic accumulated 25 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and three steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Hawks.

Jamal Murray and Julian Strawther stood out on offense for the Nuggets, and while Jokic still posted the second-highest scoring mark on the team, he made his presence felt in other areas, as evidenced by the fact that he ended just two rebounds and one assist away from a triple-double. Filling out the stat sheet is nothing special for the star big man, as he continues to deliver first-round value even when he doesn't play at his best. Through his last 10 games, Jokic is averaging an outstanding 27.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.