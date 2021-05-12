Jokic tallied 30 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 16-17 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 win over the Hornets.

The 26-year-old has now scored 30-plus points in four out of his last six games, a span in which he's averaging 29.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Jokic is averaging career highs in points (26.5) and assists (8.5) through 69 games this season. The sixth-year center is making a strong case for the Most Valuable Player award, and he'll look to keep his monster season going Thursday on the road against the 13th-seeded Timberwolves.