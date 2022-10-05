Jokic (wrist) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Jokic tweaked his wrist during the preseason opener Sunday, describing it as a "weird" feeling. It's not time to raise any alarm bells, but it will be worth monitoring the big man's status moving forward. The Nuggets return to action Friday against the Bulls, marking Jokic's next opportunity to suit up in a game.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Tweaks wrist in preseason opener•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Quiet in preseason opener•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Inks richest deal in NBA history•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Named to All-NBA First Team•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big effort in season-ending loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes for 37, Nuggets avoid sweep•