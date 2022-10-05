Jokic (wrist) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Jokic tweaked his wrist during the preseason opener Sunday, describing it as a "weird" feeling. It's not time to raise any alarm bells, but it will be worth monitoring the big man's status moving forward. The Nuggets return to action Friday against the Bulls, marking Jokic's next opportunity to suit up in a game.