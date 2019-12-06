Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Six points in win

Jokic had six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight assists and a block in 25 minutes during the Nuggets' 129-92 Thursday night victory over the Knicks.

In what is becoming a disturbing trend for fantasy owners, Jokic is averaging 11.6 rebounds, 8.4 points and 6.4 assists per game over his last five. Those stats are not fitting for a player with a consensus top-10 ADP. His stats are down in every major category. Known to fatigue down the stretch and in the playoffs, one has to wonder whether Jokic is laboring now and what this could snowball into later in the season.