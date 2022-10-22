Coach Karl Malone indicated before Friday's game against the Warriors that Jokic (finger) will take part, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Jokic's wrist is reportedly still sore, but that won't prevent him from suiting up for a second consecutive contest to open 2022-23. While he wasn't quite as on top of the boards as usual against the Jazz in the opener Wednesday, Jokic didn't display any issues with his shooting touch despite the soreness, knocking down 12 of his 17 attempts from the field.