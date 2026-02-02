default-cbs-image
Jokic (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Jokic was previously listed as probable while managing a left knee bone bruise and will suit up Sunday as expected. After missing 16 games due to his knee injury, the superstar returned Friday with a strong showing, totaling 31 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 13-17 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 25 minutes in a win over the Clippers.

