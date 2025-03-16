Jokic closed with 40 points (16-30 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 loss to the Wizards.

Jokic logged his 52nd outing with a double-double or better while stuffing the stat sheet once again Saturday, albeit in a losing effort. The three-time MVP posted a game-high mark in points, though he struggled from beyond the arc. He has shot only 28.6 percent from downtown in 13 outings since the All-Star break. During that 13-game span, Jokic has averaged 26.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.5 steals across 38.5 minutes per contest.