Jokic logged 32 points (8-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-108 victory over the Clippers.

The Nuggets are doing what they have to do amid Jamal Murray's (hamstring) absence, and Jokic is naturally carrying much of the load. Denver's All-Star big man isn't getting enough from his supporting cast, as the bench only managed 22 points during Tuesday's victory. Over the four games without Murray, Jokic is averaging 34.5 points, 16.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.