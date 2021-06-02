Jokic recorded 38 points (14-31 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and a steal across 46 minutes in Tuesday's double-overtime win over the Trail Blazers.

Jokic finished just one assist shy of putting up his first triple-double of the current playoff run -- a feat he accomplished 16 times during the regular season -- but at least he's double-doubled in three of his five games of the current series against the Blazers. The MVP candidate came up huge when the Nuggets needed him the most throughout the game, and he should remain a key figure going forward, especially after he's scored at least 34 points in four of his five postseason games thus far.