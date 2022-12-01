Jokic produced 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 victory over the Rockets.

Jokic finished just one rebound shy of posting what would've been his fourth triple-double of the campaign, but the star big man and two-time MVP winner has been flirting with that accomplishment every time he steps on the court. Jokic has been playing extremely well of late and has returned to the level of consistency and dominance he showed in each of the last two seasons. Over his last five games since returning from a spell on the league's health and safety protocols, Jokic is averaging 27.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game while recording five double-doubles in that span as well.