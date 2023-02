Jokic had 27 points (12-14 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 112-108 victory over Miami.

It seems almost impossible to slow down Jokic at the moment, as the Serbian big man now has six triple-doubles over his last seven contests while tallying for 21 on the season. His ability to impact the game in a different number of ways continues to be elite, and Jokic is making a strong case for the MVP award for the third season in a row.