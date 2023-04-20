Jokic closed with 27 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 122-113 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Jokic had a dominant effort down low, limiting the impact of Rudy Gobert on offense while finishing just one rebound and one assist away from posting a triple-double. This was a massive step in the right direction after posting a -- for his standards -- modest line of 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the series opener. Given the wrist injury is no longer bothering him, expect Jokic to go at full throttle in Game 3 on Friday.