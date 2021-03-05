Jokic posted 20 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's win over the Pacers.

The 26-year-old continues to build a strong case for MVP. Jokic has led the Nuggets to four straight wins, averaging 28.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists while shooting 64 percent from the field. He hasn't missed a game all season, and should continue producing MVP-type numbers in the second half as long as he stays healthy.