Jokic racked up 24 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Hawks.

Another game, another instance in which Jokic ends up quite close to recording a triple-double. That has been the case in the last six games since he returned from a stint in the league's health and safety protocols, and the two-time MVP continues to excel every time he steps on the court. Jokic is averaging 27.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest in that six-game span.