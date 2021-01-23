Jokic posted 31 points (15-27 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 40 minutes in Friday's overtime win over the Suns.

Jokic has been a triple-double machine this season and has already accomplished that feat five times while ending two rebounds or two assists short -- or fewer -- in six other contests. He is the engine that makes the entire Nuggets' offense work on a nightly basis and should remain a top-tier fantasy alternative across most formats since he is currently going through what's likely to end as a career-best year in several categories for the Serbian big man.