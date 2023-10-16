Jokic posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 23 minutes in Sunday's 116-102 preseason win over the Bulls.

Jokic only needed 23 minutes to end up one rebound away from a double-double whle also dishing out five dimes, as he continues to show how big of an impact he can make on offense even if limited minutes. The Nuggets are cautious of overusing their star players in the preseason as they gear up to defend their title, so the two-time MVP winner is not expected to see more than 20 or 25 minutes of action in the remaining contests before the start of the regular season.