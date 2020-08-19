Jokic collected 28 points (10-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 Game 2 loss to the Jazz.

Jokic struggled a bit in the first half but turned things around in the second to finish with a quality stat line. However, due to the lopsided scoreline, Nuggets coach Michael Malone opted to shut Jokic down for the latter stages of the fourth quarter. Jokic logged 42 minutes in the team's Game 1 overtime win, so it's not as if Malone is unwilling to play the star center heavy minutes when the occasion calls for it.