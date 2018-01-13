Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Solid offensive effort in win

Jokic generated 14 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes in Friday's 87-78 win over the Grizzlies.

Jokic improved on what had been a nightmarish 19.0 percent shooting night versus the Hawks on Wednesday, but not by a great deal. The 22-year-old big man still shot under 40.0 percent for the fourth time in the last five games, and he's now gone just 1-for-11 from behind the arc in the last two contests. Jokic's shot attempts were also down Friday, as the eight he put up were his second-fewest over the last 14 games. Despite some ragged offensive efforts recently, Jokic's above-average work on the boards and in assists is keeping his fantasy value at near-elite levels.