Jokic finished with 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Friday's game against Boston.

Jokic had an efficient shooting night from the field and put together a solid effort on the boards. However, after collecting six double-doubles in his first eight games of the 2022-23 campaign, he's failed to tally a double-double in his last four contests. While he hasn't quite been a double-double machine in the early going, the big man continues to produce for fantasy managers at an elite level across multiple categories.