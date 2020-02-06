Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Special performance Wednesday

Jokic tallied 30 points (14-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 98-95 victory over the Jazz.

Jokic was phenomenal in the win, becoming just the 10th player in history to record a 30/20/10 game. The Nuggets ran a tight seven-man rotation after Tuesday night's four-team trade. This resulted in the starters all playing in excess of 36 minutes, leading to some gaudy stat lines. Jokic has been the second-ranked player over the past two weeks and with the Nuggets pushing for a high playoff seeding, the production should continue all the way through to April.