Jokic amassed 42 points (15-29 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 22 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 42 minutes during Monday's 121-119 victory over the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic was unstoppable as the Nuggets stole homecourt advantage, continuing what has been another memorable postseason. The 22 rebounds matched his season high, while he also scored at least 40 points for the 10th time this season. It's hard to put into words just how impactful Jokic is on both ends of the floor. The two teams will meet again Wednesday, when Jokic and the Nuggets will be looking to ambush the Thunder once again.