Jokic (wrist) is in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Clippers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Although questionable heading into the matchup with a right wrist sprain, the 2021-22 MVP will be back in action. Jokic starts alongside Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter in the frontcourt Wednesday.
