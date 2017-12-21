Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Starting Wednesday

Jokic will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The Nuggets are set to be without Gary Harris (elbow) on Wednesday, so they'll shift to a bigger lineup that features Jamal Murray, Torrey Craig, Wilson Chandler, Mason Plumlee and Jokic. It was announced earlier in the day that Jokic could see extended minutes after being limited in his first few games back from injury, so his promotion to the top unit adds even more optimism for him to do so. Jokic played 22 and 25 minutes, respectively, over his last two contests.