Jokic amassed 16 points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 89-82 scrimmage win over the Wizards.

Jokic made his return to action Wednesday, playing as the starting point guard. The break has certainly done Jokic the world of good in terms of health, looking as fit as he ever has. While this move made sense in terms of his dynamic passing ability, it is likely that he will shift back to center once the actual seeding games begin. The Nuggets were without basically their top-three guards and so it hard to see Jokic running the point on a permanent basis.