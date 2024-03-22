Jokic is questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers due to lower back pain/left hip inflammation.
Jokic is dealing with two separate injuries leading up for Saturday's clash after posting an impressive triple-double Thursday night against the Knicks. The team should know more about his availability following morning shootaround and pregame warmups.
