Jokic recorded 36 points (13-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 122-113 win over Portland.

Jokic was simply amazing in the victory, racking up his fourth triple-double in five games and achieving his scoring with mind-blowing efficiency. There isn't much more to say about the reigning two-time NBA MVP, who still ranks behind Anthony Davis when it comes to per-game value in nine-category leagues but has been more valuable overall by virtue of playing in all but four of Denver's 44 games to date. With his true shooting percentage (69.8) now cresting at a career-best level and with the 27-year-old now within an eyelash of averaging a triple-double for the season (25.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists), Jokic has a realistic chance at becoming the first player since Celtics legend Larry Bird to win three consecutive MVP awards.