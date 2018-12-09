Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stays productive in loss
Jokic scored 24 points (9-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 106-98 loss to the Hawks.
He led the short-handed Nuggets in points and boards and tied Monte Morris for the lead in dimes on the night, while recording his fourth straight game with at least a double-double. Jokic is still working on his three-point shot, but otherwise the fourth-year center is putting together another monster fantasy campiagn.
