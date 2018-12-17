Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stellar again in signature win
Jokic totaled 26 points (11-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes in the Nuggets' 95-86 win over the Raptors on Sunday.
Jokic continued in dominating form, falling just a rebound shy of his fifth straight double-double in the process. The 23-year-old's spike in production has been a particularly welcome sight for fantasy owners that had to be somewhat underwhelmed by his good-but-not-great start to his season. Jokic seems to have now hit his stride, as Sunday's stellar production brought his December averages to 21.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.9 steals across seven games, with the last four 20-point-plus efforts.
