Jokic (wrist) didn't go through the live portion of Sunday's practice, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Jokic suffered a wrist injury during the preseason opener and has remained sidelined since. An MRI revealed nothing serious, so it appears like he's just being held out for precautionary reasons. The Nuggets have three more exhibition contests, including Monday's matchup against the Suns, before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19.