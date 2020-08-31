Jokic tallied 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 199-107 win over the Jazz.

If you remove Jokic's name from Tuesday's stat line, you'd assume a backcourt player generated it. Jokic is equally lethal from 25 feet as he is from the restricted area, and because he spends more time on the perimeter than most big men in the league, his assist totals rival the dime-dropping of his backcourt teammates. On Sunday, he left most of the rebounding duties to Michael Porter and a host of other second-unit players while he distinguished himself as more of a 3-level shooter who could create mismatches elsewhere. If Jokic's three-point shot is humming, the Nuggets' odds of advancing to the second round increase dramatically.